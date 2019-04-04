ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, April 4, 2019

Teen claims he is Illinois boy missing since 2011

Authorities were trying Thursday to confirm the identity of a teenager who told police he fled from kidnappers and is an Illinois boy missing since 2011.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

New Mexico: New Mexico has officially gotten rid of Columbus Day, replacing the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Read more.

New Mexico has officially gotten rid of Columbus Day, replacing the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Read more. Texas: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will bar chaplains, ministers and spiritual advisers from execution chambers in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling last week. Read more.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will bar chaplains, ministers and spiritual advisers from execution chambers in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling last week. Read more. New York City: Law enforcement searching for a missing teacher in New York found a body at a storage facility on Thursday, NBC News reports. Read more.

Law enforcement searching for a missing teacher in New York found a body at a storage facility on Thursday, NBC News reports. Read more. Kentucky: A Kentucky judge rejected the claims made by a teenager who sued his local health department for temporarily barring students at his school who aren't immune against chickenpox. Read more.

A Kentucky judge rejected the claims made by a teenager who sued his local health department for temporarily barring students at his school who aren't immune against chickenpox. Read more. West Virginia: A 20-year-old West Virginia man is accused of abducting a teenager, holding her hostage for about a year, impregnating her and beating her so severely that she miscarried. Read more.

Target increases minimum wage to $13 an hour

Target announced Thursday an increase to its starting wage to $13 an hour for all team members as part of its commitment to offer a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.

Read about it here.

NASA wants to land astronauts on Mars by 2033

NASA wants to accelerate its timeline for the next moon landing while keeping its eyes on a bigger prize: Mars.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.