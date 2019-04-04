ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, April 4, 2019

Teen claims he is Illinois boy missing since 2011
Authorities were trying Thursday to confirm the identity of a teenager who told police he fled from kidnappers and is an Illinois boy missing since 2011.
Around the country:
- New Mexico: New Mexico has officially gotten rid of Columbus Day, replacing the holiday with Indigenous Peoples' Day. Read more.
- Texas: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will bar chaplains, ministers and spiritual advisers from execution chambers in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling last week. Read more.
- New York City: Law enforcement searching for a missing teacher in New York found a body at a storage facility on Thursday, NBC News reports. Read more.
- Kentucky: A Kentucky judge rejected the claims made by a teenager who sued his local health department for temporarily barring students at his school who aren't immune against chickenpox. Read more.
- West Virginia: A 20-year-old West Virginia man is accused of abducting a teenager, holding her hostage for about a year, impregnating her and beating her so severely that she miscarried. Read more.
Target increases minimum wage to $13 an hour
Target announced Thursday an increase to its starting wage to $13 an hour for all team members as part of its commitment to offer a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020.
NASA wants to land astronauts on Mars by 2033
NASA wants to accelerate its timeline for the next moon landing while keeping its eyes on a bigger prize: Mars.
POLITICS headlines:
- Key House Democratic chairman requests Trump's tax returns
- Justice Department defends Barr's summary of Mueller report
- Trump looks to Congress to solve migrant influx
- Biden: I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in future
- FBI investigating Mar-a-Lago security breach, Trump 'not concerned'
- White House silent on Trump's misrepresentation about his father's birthplace
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Netflix price increase coming in May: What to know
- Today is deadline for Jussie Smollet to pay investigation costs
- Van Gogh's possible suicide weapon to go under the hammer
