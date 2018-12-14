ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

ICE arrests husband of disabled U.S. veteran

A Jamaican immigrant who is the husband of a disabled U.S. Army veteran was arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement even though he has held a green card since 1997, according to a report.

Facebook bug exposed millions of users' photos

Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of 6.8 million users without their permission.

Around the country:

New Orleans: A man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly spray painting the word "cocaine" all over Bourbon Street in New Orleans while wearing a shirt and hat emblazoned with the word "cocaine." Read more.

Connecticut: Sandy Hook Elementary School students have been sent home for the day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Read more.

Sandy Hook Elementary School students have been sent home for the day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Read more. Alabama: The Alabama attorney general is taking over the cases surrounding the police shooting death of Emantic Bradford Jr. at a Hoover mall, saying "fair-minded persons" might question the district attorney's objectivity. Read more.

The Alabama attorney general is taking over the cases surrounding the police shooting death of Emantic Bradford Jr. at a Hoover mall, saying "fair-minded persons" might question the district attorney's objectivity. Read more. New Jersey: Police say an armored truck spilled cash on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, causing crashes as motorists stopped to grab the money. Read more.

American student stabbed to death in the Netherlands

A 21-year-old American student was stabbed to death in Rotterdam, allegedly by her roommate, police confirmed Friday.

Suspect sought in email bomb threats

Authorities across four countries are trying to learn who sent dozens of email bomb threats Thursday afternoon, causing anxiety and business disruptions but no reported violence.

Betsy DeVos to cancel $150 million in student debt

The Department of Education said Thursday that it would wipe away student debt for 15,000 borrowers, implementing an Obama-era rule that Secretary Betsy DeVos has fought to block for more than a year.

