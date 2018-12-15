ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year

On Saturday morning President Donald Trump announced Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after serving for nearly two years. The president made the announcement on Twitter. Read more.

Obamacare enrollment continues despite judge striking down the law

Yes, you can still sign up for Obamacare on Saturday. Nothing has changed even though a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and invalidated the entire law.

Russia proposes UN resolution to preserve INF treaty

Russia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in support of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The resolution follows the United States' decision to withdraw from the landmark agreement of the final days of the Cold War arms race.

Around the country:

Washington, DC: President Donald Trump used the threat of impeachment to rev up his base before the 2018 midterms and since then he's given thought to the prospect he could be impeached. Read more.

Mueller continues to be interested in interviewing Trump. Read more.

Woman guilty of husband's 2000 murder. Read more.

Fire chief charged in prostitution sting. Read more.

The final hours of the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol custody

Jakelin Caal Maquin died less than 48 hours after Border Patrol agents detained her and other migrants at a remote New Mexico border crossing. Read more.

MLK's birth home bought by Federal government

