ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

Trump's border wall GoFundMe
A GoFundMe campaign claiming to raise money for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the Southern U.S. border has raised millions of dollars as of Thursday morning.
Around the country:
- Montana: A Montana man told authorities Monday that he had been shot at while doing target practice because a man mistook him for Bigfoot. Read more.
- Vermont: For the second time in a week, a potential school shooting was thwarted by a tipster who gave authorities a heads up -- this time in the town of Middlebury, Vermont. Read more.
- Florida: A Florida sheriff's deputy confessed via police radio to killing his three family members before taking his own life. Read more.
- Ohio: An African-American man who couldn't cash his paycheck and had 911 called on him at a Huntington bank in Brooklyn, Ohio, says the staff was "judging" him. Read more.
US leads the world in child gun deaths
Death by gunshot was the second-highest cause of death in the United States in 2016 among children and adolescents ages 1 to 19, according to a study released Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
POLITICS headlines:
- North Korea says it will not denuclearize until the US eliminates 'nuclear threat'
- Senate passes bill making lynching a federal crime
- Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
- Otto Warmbier's parents sue North Korea for his death
- Trump's AG pick told DOJ that firing Comey isn't obstruction of justice
Weinstein's pivotal day in court
Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul whose downfall helped launch the #MeToo movement, is due back in New York court on March 7 after a judge Thursday morning ordered a pretrial hearing in the rape case.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- BuzzFeed wins defamation suit over dossier publication
- 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' is getting a sequel
- Eliza Dushku breaks silence on alleged harassment on set of 'Bull'
