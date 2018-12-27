ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

Colorado woman chases down porch pirate

A Colorado woman chased down and confronted an alleged porch pirate last week in a video that has gone viral.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Chicago: An attorney is charged with animal cruelty after he threw two small dogs off a second-floor balcony, killing one, during a fight with his wife, according to Chicago police. Read more.

An attorney is charged with animal cruelty after he threw two small dogs off a second-floor balcony, killing one, during a fight with his wife, according to Chicago police. Read more. Ohio: Police in northeastern Ohio say a couple broke into a home, washed their clothes, took a shower and made some coffee before the homeowner's relative confronted the pair. Read more.

Police in northeastern Ohio say a couple broke into a home, washed their clothes, took a shower and made some coffee before the homeowner's relative confronted the pair. Read more. Florida: A woman claiming to be God was arrested Saturday after using a plastic gun to rob a package from a postal worker and fleeing on a tricycle, police said. Read more.

American becomes first to solo across Antarctica

An Oregon man became the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance on Wednesday, trekking across the polar continent in an epic 54-day journey that was previously deemed impossible.

Read about it here.

Michelle Obama named most admired woman

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been named America's most admired woman for the first time, taking over Hillary Clinton's long-standing first place spot.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

Police have video of Spacey sex abuse

The 18-year-old who said that actor Kevin Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 took Snapchat video of the alleged assault, and investigators have that video, according to a criminal complaint filed in Nantucket District Court.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.