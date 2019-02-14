ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

Sports store forced to close after removing Nike gear

A Colorado sporting goods store is closing up shop months after the owner decided to remove all Nike gear in protest of an advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Denver: Denver teachers have reached a deal with Denver Public Schools and are set to return to the classroom after going out on strike Monday. Read more.

Denver teachers have reached a deal with Denver Public Schools and are set to return to the classroom after going out on strike Monday. Read more. Texas: Four men were arrested this week in connection with an attack on a gay couple in Austin, Texas in January. Read more.

Four men were arrested this week in connection with an attack on a gay couple in Austin, Texas in January. Read more. Kansas: A report of a bomb threat at a Home Depot in Kansas turned out to be a man warning of a coming bowel movement. Read more.

A report of a bomb threat at a Home Depot in Kansas turned out to be a man warning of a coming bowel movement. Read more. Illinois: Former police officer Jason Van Dyke was beaten at the prison where he's serving six years for killing a black teenager, his wife told a Chicago newspaper. Read more.

Parkland survivors reflect on a year of grief

It was February 14, 2018 when a gunman stormed the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people. Students, parents and teachers reflected on how their lives have changed over the past year, and shared their hopes for the future.

Read about it here.

Alex Jones to be deposed in Sandy Hook defamation case

Broadcaster Alex Jones will have to submit to a sworn deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit Sandy Hook families filed against the broadcaster and some of his associates, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.

Read about it here.

Judge says Manafort ‘intentionally' lied to FBI

Paul Manafort "intentionally" lied to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, breaking the plea agreement that made him the star cooperator in the Russia probe, a federal judge found on Wednesday.

Read about it here.

John Dingell funeral mass held in Washington

A funeral mass is being held Thursday for Rep. John Dingell in Washington, DC.

Watch it live here.

More POLITICS headlines:

Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE detention

Rapper 21 Savage was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Wednesday after spending more than a week in detention, his attorney Charles Kuck said.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.