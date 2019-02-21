ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett faked attack

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career" when he made a false police report about an attack in Chicago, the city's police superintendent said Thursday.

Maryland: An officer in the Coast Guard was allegedly plotting mass terror attacks against prominent Democrats, television hosts and civilians. Read more.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup

Samsung is making bold moves with its new lineup of Galaxy S10 smartphones, which were announced Wednesday at its "Unpacked" press event in San Francisco.

Tyrannosaur fossil discovery changes dinosaur timeline

Tyrannosaurus rex wasn't always the king of the dinosaurs. Before they became towering predators, tyrannosaurs started out much smaller, and a newly discovered fossil is helping fill the gap between those two extremes.

Trump, Kim to meet one-on-one next week

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet one-on-one at the start of their summit next week in Hanoi, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

