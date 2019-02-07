ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

'Patient zero' identified in Washington measles outbreak
Washington health officials have identified "patient zero" in the measles outbreak as someone from outside the country.
Around the country:
- Alabama: A man accused of molesting a horse is now accused of trying to break into an Alabama home with a stun gun and a sex toy. Read more.
- South Carolina: A Baptist minister in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is accused of repeatedly raping and twice impregnating a child, whose pregnancies were then terminated. Read more.
- Oregon: A 52-year-old photographer is facing numerous sex crime allegations for allegedly assaulting dozens of models -- some of them underage, the FBI said Wednesday. Read more.
- Hawaii: Lawmakers in Hawaii have introduced legislation that would require internet users to pay a one-time $20 fee to gain access to online pornography. Read more.
- Kansas: Prosecutors in Kansas are considering appealing a judge's sentencing decision, after he called the teen victims of a sex crime the "aggressor" in the case. Read more.
Twitter records its first annual profit
Twitter turned its first annual profit in 2018, but the company has a problem it doesn't want to talk about.
What 'late-term abortion' really means
With the recent passage of New York's new Reproductive Health Act and Northam's voiced support of a measure that would loosen restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy, the phrase "late-term abortion" has appeared in headlines, peppered conversations, fueled social media battles -- and now made it into a State of the Union address. But what exactly does this language mean?
Democrats prepare for fight on Trump tax returns
Democrats will hold their first hearing Thursday on the importance of presidents disclosing their tax returns, setting up a showdown between the House and the Treasury Department over President Donald Trump's own returns.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Record $5.7 billion spent on 2018 elections for Congress
- House panel votes to authorize subpoena for Whitaker ahead of his testimony
- Parkland dad exchanges words with GOP rep at gun hearing
- Accuser of Virginia's lieutenant governor details alleged sexual assault
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu
Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized following complications from the flu. The rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Gucci slammed for sweater some say resembles blackface
- Why Ariana Grande won't be at the Grammys
- Watch ‘Brady Bunch' cast reunite to fix up their beloved home
