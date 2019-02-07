ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

'Patient zero' identified in Washington measles outbreak

Washington health officials have identified "patient zero" in the measles outbreak as someone from outside the country.

Alabama: A man accused of molesting a horse is now accused of trying to break into an Alabama home with a stun gun and a sex toy. Read more.

Twitter records its first annual profit

Twitter turned its first annual profit in 2018, but the company has a problem it doesn't want to talk about.

What 'late-term abortion' really means

With the recent passage of New York's new Reproductive Health Act and Northam's voiced support of a measure that would loosen restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy, the phrase "late-term abortion" has appeared in headlines, peppered conversations, fueled social media battles -- and now made it into a State of the Union address. But what exactly does this language mean?

Democrats prepare for fight on Trump tax returns

Democrats will hold their first hearing Thursday on the importance of presidents disclosing their tax returns, setting up a showdown between the House and the Treasury Department over President Donald Trump's own returns.

Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized following complications from the flu. The rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

