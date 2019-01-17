ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

Inside GM plant where nooses, 'whites-only' signs hung
A General Motors workplace where people declared bathrooms were for "whites only," where black supervisors were denounced as "boy" and ignored by their subordinates, where black employees were called "monkey," or told to "go back to Africa" is the subject of a lawsuit filed against the automaker.
Around the country:
- Florida: A Florida fugitive was taken into custody Sunday after losing what deputies referred to as a "game of hide-and-seek." The suspect reportedly left a "not here" note for deputies who found him hiding in a dresser. Read more.
- Georgia: Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was arrested in connection with a plot to attack the White House and other federal buildings, a US Attorney said Wednesday. Read more.
- Phoenix: Phoenix Police are investigating the discovery of a newborn's remains in the garbage at an Amazon distribution center. Read more.
How to see the total lunar eclipse, super blood moon
Visible for its entirety in North and South America, this eclipse is being referred to by some as a super blood moon – “super” because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full moon and “blood" because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue.
2018 was the hottest year ever recorded for oceans
Last year was the hottest for the planet's oceans since global records began in 1958, according to an international team of scientists who track the data. Their findings were published Wednesday in the scientific journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.
American journalist for Iranian TV arrested in US
Iran's foreign minister called for the United States to release Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi in comments carried on the website of state-run IRNA news.
Giuliani can't say if campaign aides colluded with Russia
Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he never denied President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign, only that the President himself was not involved in collusion.
Unpaid TSA workers blast raunchy music
Unpaid TSA agents who have been going to work have been taking the liberty to play whatever music they feel like over the loudspeakers in security lines.
Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at Super Bowl
Motown legend Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII on February 3.
