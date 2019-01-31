ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

Man threw meth-fueled 'death party' for wife
A Minnesota man was arrested after throwing a meth-fueled "death party" for his wife before she died at their home, police said.
Around the country:
- Atlanta: A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who captured the apparent attack on Facebook Live has been arrested and charged with forcible sodomy. Read more.
- Kentucky: Police in Kentucky say a Hindu temple in Louisville has been vandalized in a hate crime, its windows broken and walls covered in hateful messages. Read more.
- California: A California woman is outraged after a video showed her mother, who has Alzheimer's disease, left alone outside a locked assisted living facility in the middle of the night. Read more.
- Florida: Public works employees in Florida stumbled upon something they don't see every day: a small "claustrophobic" tunnel leading to a Chase bank, according to the FBI. Read more.
- California: Fourteen minors were among the nearly 50 victims of human trafficking rescued during a sting across California that netted 339 arrests, law enforcement officials said Tuesday. Read more.
Measles outbreaks challenge public health systems
The current measles outbreak in Washington state has tallied the highest number of infections since 1996, an official said Wednesday.
Nearly half of US adults have cardiovascular disease
Nearly half of all adults in the United States have some type of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, defining the condition as coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke or high blood pressure.
POLITICS headlines:
- Rand Paul awarded over $580,000 in assault lawsuit
- DOJ discloses gov't hack to expose reach of North Korean cyberattack
- Warren introduces bill to stop US using nuclear weapons first
- Sarah Sanders: God 'wanted Donald Trump to become president'
- Trump is facing historically bad numbers for re-election in 2020
- Trump blames Ryan for not getting border wall funding
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Kevin Hart responds to criticism of Jussie Smollett support
- Ariana Grande fixes misspelled palm tattoo after online mockery
- WATCH: Comedian Chris D'Elia returns with hilarious Eminem parody
