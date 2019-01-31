ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

Man threw meth-fueled 'death party' for wife

A Minnesota man was arrested after throwing a meth-fueled "death party" for his wife before she died at their home, police said.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Atlanta: A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who captured the apparent attack on Facebook Live has been arrested and charged with forcible sodomy. Read more.

Measles outbreaks challenge public health systems

The current measles outbreak in Washington state has tallied the highest number of infections since 1996, an official said Wednesday.

Read about it here.

Nearly half of US adults have cardiovascular disease

Nearly half of all adults in the United States have some type of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, defining the condition as coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke or high blood pressure.

Read about it here.

