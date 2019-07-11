ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 11, 2019

ICE to begin nationwide immigration raids Sunday

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to begin raids Sunday in an effort to arrest and deport "thousands" of undocumented immigrants, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing conversations with one former and two current homeland security officials.

Around the country:

Philadelphia: US authorities in Philadelphia seized a cargo vessel in June with nearly 20 tons of cocaine on board. The ship, as it turns out, is owned by a fund run by banking giant JPMorgan Chase. Read more.

AT&T now automatically blocking spam calls

AT&T customers could soon be free of having to deal with annoying spam calls — or at least that's AT&T's plan.

Tropical Storm Barry develops in Gulf

The treacherous weather system headed toward Louisiana intensified Thursday to become Tropical Storm Barry, the National Hurricane Center said.

Migrant mom recalls 19-month-old's death

Yazmin Juarez, a mother whose toddler died weeks after they were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in 2018, recalled the death of her child in emotional testimony before a House panel Wednesday.

