ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 18, 2019

Federal judge denies bail for Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge denied bail Thursday for Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire accused of the sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls. He will remain in jail pending trial.

Around the country:

The Florida Department of Corrections is investigating a prison beating after an inmate used a smuggled cellphone to shoot video of several guards punching an inmate who was being held on the ground. Read more. Hawaii: Hawaii's governor has issued an emergency proclamation as protests continue over the construction of a major new telescope. Read more.

