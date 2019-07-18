ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 18, 2019

Federal judge denies bail for Jeffrey Epstein
A federal judge denied bail Thursday for Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire accused of the sex trafficking of dozens of underage girls. He will remain in jail pending trial.
Around the country:
- Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Police Department is expected to begin the process of firing police officers whose racist or offensive social media posts were discovered online. Read more.
- New Jersey: A New Jersey judge who said a teenage boy accused of rape should get leniency because he came from a "good family" and got good grades resigned on Wednesday. Read more.
- Puerto Rico: Protesters calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló began clearing the streets in the early morning hours of Thursday, after a night of heated demonstrations that culminated in demonstrators overturning barricades and police firing tear gas into the crowd. Read more.
- Florida: The Florida Department of Corrections is investigating a prison beating after an inmate used a smuggled cellphone to shoot video of several guards punching an inmate who was being held on the ground. Read more.
- Hawaii: Hawaii's governor has issued an emergency proclamation as protests continue over the construction of a major new telescope. Read more.
POLITICS headlines:
- Rand Paul stops unanimous passage of 9/11 first responders bill
- House votes to hold Barr, Ross in criminal contempt over census dispute
- Crowd chants 'send her back' as Trump escalates 'Squad' attacks
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump goes after Omar at rally
- These 137 Democrats voted to kill Trump impeachment resolution
- Former Texas judge leaves GOP: Trump's 'ideology is racism'
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Charge against Kevin Spacey dropped, alleged victim pleads the 5th
- Instagram doubles down on test to hide likes
- Counsel opposes Weinstein settlement
- McCartney adapting 'It's a Wonderful Life' in his 1st stage musical
- 'Gossip Girl' is being rebooted
