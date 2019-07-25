ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 25, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell

Financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found in his Manhattan jail cell with marks on his neck this week, a law enforcement source and a source familiar with the incident said Thursday.

Mississippi: A Texas man is charged with murder after the body of a 21-year-old University of Mississippi student was found near Oxford over the weekend. Read more.

US federal government to resume executions

The U.S. federal government announced Thursday that it would resume capital punishment after nearly two decades.

Gay couple sues after daughter's citizenship denied

A gay married couple in Georgia sued the US State Department on Wednesday for refusing to recognize their daughter as a citizen.

Puerto Rico gov stepping down amid chat scandal

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.

