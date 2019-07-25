ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 25, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell
Financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found in his Manhattan jail cell with marks on his neck this week, a law enforcement source and a source familiar with the incident said Thursday.
Around the country:
- Mississippi: A Texas man is charged with murder after the body of a 21-year-old University of Mississippi student was found near Oxford over the weekend.
- Atlanta: A toddler was injured after he climbed onto a baggage conveyor belt behind a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport and rode it all the way to the TSA bag room, authorities said.
- Florida: A man who was struck by lightning at a Florida beach on Sunday has died, Clearwater Police said.
- Texas: A school district in the Texas Panhandle will begin drug testing students as young as 12 years old who are interested in playing sports or participating in other extracurricular activities.
US federal government to resume executions
The U.S. federal government announced Thursday that it would resume capital punishment after nearly two decades.
Gay couple sues after daughter's citizenship denied
A gay married couple in Georgia sued the US State Department on Wednesday for refusing to recognize their daughter as a citizen.
Puerto Rico gov stepping down amid chat scandal
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he will step down next Friday after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Federal judge blocks rule limiting asylum claims by Central Americans
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims Mueller exonerated him
- House to vote on budget, debt limit deal
- Trump vetoes 3 bills prohibiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia
- Border Patrol chief admits being in controversial Facebook group
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- 'The Rock' shows up to lend support to Hawaii protesters
- A$AP Rocky charged with assault after Stockholm brawl
- Netflix is about to snap its worst losing streak in 5 years
- Actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75
- Meek Mill to get new trial and judge
