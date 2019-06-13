ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, June 13, 2019

Feds: Robbery suspect, 81, wanted to return to prison

An 81-year-old man who has spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks said he robbed a credit union in Tucson months after his release from prison because his monthly $800 Social Security payment wasn't enough to live on, according to court records.

Around the country:

Tennessee: What started as a protest over the death of a Memphis man devolved into chaos Wednesday night after demonstrators threw bricks at police and vandalized squad cars, officials said. Read more.

Central Park Five case prosecutor resigns

A prosecutor in the Central Park Five trial has left her post at Columbia Law School in the latest fallout from the portrayal of the case in a Netflix miniseries.

Weatherman who defied 'Code Red' alerts is out of a job

One week ago Joe Crain, the morning meteorologist at WICS in Springfield, Illinois, called out station management for mandating over-the-top "Code Red" weather alerts. Now Crain is officially out of a job.

Trump says he would accept dirt on political rivals

President Donald Trump says he would listen if a foreign government approached him with damaging information about a political rival -- and wouldn't necessarily report the contact to the FBI.

St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup title

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

