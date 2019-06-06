ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, June 6, 2019

46 ice cream trucks being seized in NYC crackdown

The city began seizing 46 ice cream trucks Wednesday in "Operation Meltdown" after operators violated traffic laws and then evaded fines for nearly a decade, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news release.

Ohio: A Columbus, Ohio, doctor was indicted on 25 counts of murder Wednesday in connection with allegations of overprescribing pain medication to patients near death. Read more.

A Columbus, Ohio, doctor was indicted on 25 counts of murder Wednesday in connection with allegations of overprescribing pain medication to patients near death. Read more.

Some sex offenders in Alabama would be ordered to pay for chemical castration as a condition of parole if Gov. Kay Ivey approves a bill recently passed by the state legislature. Read more.

A group of passengers on a fishing trip Sunday were held captive for 18 hours by an inebriated captain who threatened to shoot them and dump them overboard, Florida police said. Read more.

Prosecutors have added rape and sodomy charges against the uncle of a 5-year-old girl whose remains were found after she went missing late last month in Utah. Read more.

Authorities in Arkansas on Thursday confirmed that a body found outside the home of a former Republican state lawmaker was hers, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Read more.

YouTube to ban supremacist content, hoax videos

YouTube says it will ban supremacist content and remove videos that deny well-documented atrocities, like the Holocaust and the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school. The company says it will be removing hundreds of thousands of videos that hadn't previously been considered in violation of its rules.

Trump administration limits research using fetal tissue

The US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it will not renew a fetal tissue research contract with the University of California, San Francisco that expired today. The decision concludes a review of research using tissue from aborted fetuses.

US measles cases surpass 1,000 this year

The number of cases of measles in the United States this year has surpassed 1,000, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. The agency said there have been 1,001 cases so far this year.

