ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, March 14, 2019

Leader of Gambino crime family shot and killed

A man said by federal prosecutors to have been a top leader of New York’s notorious Gambino crime family was shot and killed Wednesday on Staten Island.

Around the country:

Texas: High winds during Wednesday's "bomb cyclone" tossed a semi-truck on its side as it was traveling on a Texas highway, as seen in a video obtained by NBC News. Read more.

Nineteen UPS workers are suing the parcel distributor, saying they suffered repeated racial discrimination at an Ohio distribution center and the company did nothing to stop it. Read more.

The state of Maryland may become the first to ban foam food containers and cups as a bill is up to be signed by the governor. Read more.

Facebook struggles to deal with epic outage

A partial Facebook outage affecting users around the world has stretched beyond 14 hours, but was showing some signs of ending early Thursday. It's believed to be the biggest interruption ever suffered by the social network.

Boeing stock woes worsen after US grounds jets

The latest bad news for Boeing arrived on Wednesday afternoon. The United States joined other countries and grounded its 737 Max planes. Shares of Boeing fell 3% immediately after President Donald Trump announced the move from the White House.

Students file suit against colleges in bribery scandal

Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.

Beto O'Rourke enters 2020 race

Beto O'Rourke entered the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, beginning his bid to recapture what made him a star during his Senate race last year while facing for the first time the larger Democratic electorate.

More POLITICS headlines:

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to lying about attack

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

