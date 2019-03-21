ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, March 21, 2019

Las Vegas officer accused of misconduct

A Las Vegas officer was arrested Tuesday after she recorded video of a man's genitals, used racial epithets, made a mentally ill man dance for her, and more on separate occassions, according to an arrest affidavit.

Around the country:

A West Virginia school board voted Tuesday to not renew the contract of an assistant principal accused of following a transgender student into the boys' restroom to harass him. Read more. Kentucky: Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said he made sure all his nine children were exposed to chickenpox and caught the disease instead of giving them a vaccine. Read more.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said he made sure all his nine children were exposed to chickenpox and caught the disease instead of giving them a vaccine. Read more. California: The mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag outside Los Angeles now stands charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday. Read more.

The mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag outside Los Angeles now stands charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday. Read more. New York: Federal prosecutors say a central New York man faces up to 20 years in prison for threatening to kill former President Barack Obama and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Read more.

Facebook: Workers had access to millions of passwords

Facebook stored “hundreds of millions” of account passwords without encryption and viewable as plain text to tens of thousands of company employees, the social media giant confirmed Thursday.

Report: Fentanyl deaths in US up 1,000% over 5 years

Deaths from the synthetic opioid fentanyl skyrocketed more than 1,000% from 2011 to 2016, according to a report released Thursday.

Subpoenas issued in criminal investigation of Boeing

US Justice Department prosecutors have issued multiple subpoenas as part of an investigation into Boeing's Federal Aviation Administration certification and marketing of 737 Max planes, sources briefed on the matter told CNN.

Trump airs new grievance against McCain

President Donald Trump complained Wednesday that he didn't receive a thank you for approving the funeral the late Sen. John McCain wanted, marking his latest grievance in his recent onslaught against the Arizona Republican.

Mom on popular YouTube show accused of abuse

The "Fantastic Adventures" YouTube channel has racked up more than 250 million views with its adorable cast of seven adopted children, silly topics and charmingly low-fi visual effects. Behind the scenes, though, the children told a different story.

