ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, March 7, 2019

Video of police confrontation prompts investigation

Police in Boulder, Colorado have launched an internal affairs investigation after video spread online showing several officers confronting a black student picking up trash outside his home last week.

Around the country:

Florida: A jury found a former South Florida police officer guilty on Thursday in the fatal shooting of a motorist whose vehicle had broken down. Read more.

Huawei files suit against US government

Embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei is suing the US government in its most aggressive move yet to fight back against accusations that its technology poses a global security threat.

Chris Watts reveals gruesome murder details

A new summary of the events provides a chilling picture of how Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife, Shanann, 34, and their two children, Bella and Celeste, 3, and then disposed of their bodies at a secluded oil field where he worked. Weld County, Colorado, prosecutors said he strangled his wife with his bare hands, suffocated the children, and loaded them in his vehicle and drove away to hide their remains.

Judge rips insurer

In a scathing decision, a federal judge blasted a subsidiary of the nation's largest insurance company for focusing on the "bottom line as much or more" than patients' health, saying the insurer illegally denied treatment to thousands of people. The judge also slammed the company's medical directors for being "deceptive" under oath.

Paul Manafort to be sentenced

A federal judge will sentence Paul Manafort on Thursday for defrauding banks and the government and failing to pay taxes on millions of dollars in income he earned from Ukrainian political consulting -- charges that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

More POLITICS headlines:

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis

"Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek on Wednesday announced he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video posted to the show's official YouTube account.

R Kelly arrested for child support

Singer R. Kelly has been taken into custody for failure to pay $161,000 in child support and was jailed Wednesday evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

