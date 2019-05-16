ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, May 16, 2019

Probe: PG&E electrical lines caused Camp Fire

California's Pacific Gas and Electric power company is responsible for the devastating 2018 Camp Fire — a blaze that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of structures — according to investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Alabama: Alabama's Republican governor has signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases. Read more.

Missouri: The Missouri Senate passed a bill early Thursday that prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, local news reports. Read more.

Ohio: The ACLU of Ohio, Planned Parenthood and other groups are suing the state of Ohio over its new law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Read more.

Florida: An audience member at a Florida comedy club called 911 after a comedian made a joke about the Middle East, according to a report from WBBH. Read more.

Texas: Crowds gathered Wednesday night in Sugar Land, Texas, to honor Maleah Davis as the search for the missing 4-year-old girl expanded to an area that the man suspected in her disappearance allegedly described as a good place to hide a body. Read more.

Guatemalan toddler dies in US custody, report says

A 2 1/2-year-old Guatemalan boy apprehended on the US-Mexico border died Tuesday night in El Paso, Texas, the Washington Post reported.

Walmart says it will raise prices because of tariffs

Walmart, America's largest retailer, said Thursday it will raise prices on some products as a result of the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese goods.

Judge rips insurance company for cancer denials

A federal judge blasted UnitedHealthcare last month for its "immoral and barbaric" denials of treatment for cancer patients. He made the comments in recusing himself from hearing a class-action lawsuit because of his own cancer battle -- and in so doing thrust himself into a heated debate in the oncology world.

Selena Gomez says social media 'terrible' for youth

Selena Gomez is voicing her concern about the "terrible" effect that social media has had on her generation, and says she advocates taking breaks from the platforms.

