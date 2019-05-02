ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, May 2, 2019

Beehives in Texas destroyed, police say
Police in Texas are searching for whoever is responsible for dumping beehives and setting them on fire over the weekend, killing an estimated half a million bees.
Around the country:
- Indianapolis: Two Indiana circuit court judges were shot in a White Castle parking lot early Wednesday morning after getting into an argument with strangers, according to police. Read more.
- Florida: The Florida House passed a controversial school safety bill that would allow teachers to carry guns on campus. Read more.
- Ohio: Days after four members of a Sikh family were found shot dead in their Ohio apartment, authorities say they're trying to find out who shot them, and why they were killed. Read more.
- Illinois: Two southern Illinois pre-school employees accused of punishing children by making them stand naked in a closet are charged with unlawful restraint and battery. Read more.
- Virginia: An employee at a Virginia glass manufacturer was crushed to death last week when plate glass he was loading onto a truck fell on top of him, police said. Read more.
CDC explains why you shouldn't wash raw chicken
If you're washing raw chicken before cooking it, you're doing it wrong, according to the CDC.
