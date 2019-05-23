ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, May 23, 2019

Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign postponed

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin punted again Wednesday when pressed about an Obama-era plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

Around the country:

An agent with the US Border Patrol in Arizona is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, the Tucson Police Department said Wednesday. Read more. Florida: The co-owner of a Florida daycare was arrested after a 4-month-old baby who was found unconscious in a hot van Wednesday died, police said. Read more.

NOAA releases hurricane forecast

The coming Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be near normal, with nine to 15 named storms, including four to eight hurricanes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, announced Thursday.

3 more guilty pleas in college admissions scandal

Three more parents pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday, the latest to fall in what authorities called the largest collegiate admissions scam ever prosecuted.

'American Taliban' released from prison

John Walker Lindh, the so-called "American Taliban" whose capture in Afghanistan riveted a country in the early days after the September 11 attacks, has been released from prison, authorities said.

Trump administration announces farmer bailout plan

The federal government will spend an additional $16 billion to help farmers hurt by the US-China trade war, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday.

