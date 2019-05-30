ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, May 30, 2019

Man fatally set himself on fire near White House

A Maryland man who set himself on fire at a national park near the White House has died.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Illinois: The Illinois Senate has approved legalized recreational marijuana use. Read more.

The Illinois Senate has approved legalized recreational marijuana use. Read more. Tennessee: A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility. Read more.

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg's cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility. Read more. Alabama: A man who was nearly put to death before an execution warrant expired last month amid disagreements between U.S. Supreme Court justices is again set to die by lethal injection in Alabama. Read more.

A man who was nearly put to death before an execution warrant expired last month amid disagreements between U.S. Supreme Court justices is again set to die by lethal injection in Alabama. Read more. Florida: A 71-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday after admitting to police that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl, police said. Read more.

A 71-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday after admitting to police that he impregnated a 13-year-old girl, police said. Read more. Missouri: The fate of abortion in Missouri will be argued in court Thursday as Planned Parenthood fights the state for refusing to renew the license it needs to continue offering the service in its St. Louis clinic. Read more.

Continental US has wettest year on record

There's never been a wetter 12 months than the period that recently ended, reported the National Weather Service, which has been keeping such records for 124 years.

Read about it here.

Uber says it will boot riders with low ratings

Uber passengers could lose access to the ride-hailing app if their rating is too low.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.