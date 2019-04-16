ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, April 16, 2019

College student dies after falling from cliff

A college student died Saturday after falling from a cliff in northwestern Arkansas while posing for a picture, according to police.

Around the country:

Dallas: Police in Dallas say a man who was arrested in the attack of a transgender woman caught on video Friday was offered $200 to beat her. Read more.

The man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from the third floor of the famed Mall of America is now charged with attempted murder. Read more. Kentucky: A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk. Read more.

A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been jailed for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk. Read more. Louisiana: A 71-year-old central Louisiana man has been arrested on 100 preliminary counts of first-degree rape, accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors decades ago, authorities said. Read more.

A 71-year-old central Louisiana man has been arrested on 100 preliminary counts of first-degree rape, accused of criminal sexual conduct with minors decades ago, authorities said. Read more. Georgia: A zombie movie actor is accused of beating two women and forcing one of them to taste his blood. Read more.

Prosecutor: No evidence of arson at Notre Dame fire

The Paris prosecutor says there's no evidence of arson in the Notre Dame fire and that they're working on the assumption that the blaze was an accident.

