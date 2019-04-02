ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Economist: Border closure would shut down auto plants
The entire US auto industry would shut down within a week if President Donald Trump goes through with his pledge to close the US-Mexican border, according to a leading expert on the industry.
Around the country:
- California: An engineer in Berkeley, California is accused of trying to kill a colleague by poisoning her food and water with a toxic substance multiple times since 2017. Read more.
- North Dakota: Four people were found dead Monday at a North Dakota business in what police are investigating as a multiple homicide. Read more.
- Tennessee: One person was injured after a concrete railing section fell from a bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Monday, shutting down two interstate ramps at one of the busiest intersections in the country. Read more.
- Boston: An Uber driver who was arraigned Monday in Boston after being accused of raping a passenger is not subject to removal from the country, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Read more.
More information on slain South Carolina student
A college student whose body was found in a field hours after she got into a vehicle she mistakenly thought was her Uber ride died from multiple sharp force injuries, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Monday.
Survey: Americans borrow $88B annually for health care
Americans borrowed a staggering $88 billion in the past year to pay for health care, a new survey finds.
POLITICS headlines:
- Second woman accuses Joe Biden of unwanted touching
- Supreme Court justices feuding openly over death penalty
- Bernie Sanders floats modified term limits for Supreme Court justices
- Disaster relief bills fail to advance in Senate
- White House is considering appointing an immigration czar
- 2 versions of Census prepared, with and without citizenship question
LAPD identifies suspect in killing of Nipsey Hussle
A suspect has been named in Nipsey's shooting death, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday night after a memorial to the rapper ended in a stampede that injured multiple people, two critically.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Magician David Blaine under investigation for sexual assault
- R. Kelly's attorney wants to see communications between Avenatti, Foxx
- Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery
- Netflix raising prices next month
