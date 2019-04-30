ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Convicted murderer admits to cellmate's brutal killing

A convicted murderer at a California state prison could face the death penalty for the brutal decapitation and mutilation of his cellmate last month.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

New York: A former bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl received a sentence Thursday of probation with no jail time as part of a plea deal. Read more.

A former bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl received a sentence Thursday of probation with no jail time as part of a plea deal. Read more. Los Angeles: A 26-year old former US Army soldier who served in Afghanistan has been charged with plotting terror attacks in the Los Angeles area, the Justice Department said Monday. Read more.

A 26-year old former US Army soldier who served in Afghanistan has been charged with plotting terror attacks in the Los Angeles area, the Justice Department said Monday. Read more. Minneapolis: A jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting a woman while responding to her 911 call. Read more.

A jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting a woman while responding to her 911 call. Read more. Seattle: Five companies are under investigation following the collapse of a Seattle crane that crushed cars on the street below and left four people dead -- including a college freshman and a retired city employee. Read more.

Five companies are under investigation following the collapse of a Seattle crane that crushed cars on the street below and left four people dead -- including a college freshman and a retired city employee. Read more. Hawaii: Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed Monday morning in Honolulu County, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Read more.

Whistleblowers: Drug company bribed doctors

Two whistleblowers at a pharmaceutical company responsible for one of the largest drug price increases in US history said the company bribed doctors and their staffs to increase sales, according to newly unsealed documents in federal court.

Read about it here.

Capital Gazette shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of carrying out a killing spree at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, has pleaded not guilty and says he was suffering a mental disorder at the time of last year's killings, according to court documents.

Read about it here.

N.Z. attack appeared to inspire synagogue suspect

The Christchurch mosques shooting may have inspired the 19-year-old suspect behind the hate-motivated shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, according to a manifesto posted online under the same name as the California suspect.

Read about it here.

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein resigns

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, submitted his resignation letter to the White House Monday.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

John Singleton dies after massive stroke

John Singleton, the writer and director best known for his iconic film, "Boyz n the Hood," has passed away at the age of 51.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.