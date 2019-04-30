ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Convicted murderer admits to cellmate's brutal killing
A convicted murderer at a California state prison could face the death penalty for the brutal decapitation and mutilation of his cellmate last month.
Around the country:
- New York: A former bus driver who admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl received a sentence Thursday of probation with no jail time as part of a plea deal. Read more.
- Los Angeles: A 26-year old former US Army soldier who served in Afghanistan has been charged with plotting terror attacks in the Los Angeles area, the Justice Department said Monday. Read more.
- Minneapolis: A jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused of fatally shooting a woman while responding to her 911 call. Read more.
- Seattle: Five companies are under investigation following the collapse of a Seattle crane that crushed cars on the street below and left four people dead -- including a college freshman and a retired city employee. Read more.
- Hawaii: Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed Monday morning in Honolulu County, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Read more.
Whistleblowers: Drug company bribed doctors
Two whistleblowers at a pharmaceutical company responsible for one of the largest drug price increases in US history said the company bribed doctors and their staffs to increase sales, according to newly unsealed documents in federal court.
Capital Gazette shooting suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of carrying out a killing spree at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, has pleaded not guilty and says he was suffering a mental disorder at the time of last year's killings, according to court documents.
N.Z. attack appeared to inspire synagogue suspect
The Christchurch mosques shooting may have inspired the 19-year-old suspect behind the hate-motivated shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, according to a manifesto posted online under the same name as the California suspect.
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein resigns
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, submitted his resignation letter to the White House Monday.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Trump sues banks to keep financial records secret
- Former envoy: Trump OK'd $2 million payment to free Otto Warmbier
- Democrats seize on Trump's record on white nationalism
- Schiff to send criminal referral for Erik Prince to DOJ
- Trump introduces sweeping changes to asylum in memo
John Singleton dies after massive stroke
John Singleton, the writer and director best known for his iconic film, "Boyz n the Hood," has passed away at the age of 51.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Woodstock co-founder insists anniversary festival still on
- ‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer wins 18th game by $18
- Larry King recovering after undergoing a heart procedure
