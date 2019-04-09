ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Police: Man fatally shot good Samaritan

A man shot and killed a good Samaritan who was handing out cash and paying for meals at a Florida Waffle House over the weekend, according to police.

Around the country:

Chicago: It was the first warm weekend in Chicago, and just as feared, violence spiked, with 24 shootings across the city and five murders, police said. Read more.

Montana: A teen fought back and survived after he was pinned to the ground by a grizzly bear Sunday, according to officials in Montana. Read more.

Dallas: A suburban Dallas teenager has pleaded guilty to plotting an Islamic State group-inspired mass shooting at a North Texas mall. Read more.

Arizona: Two brothers arrested in an extreme child abuse case in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa won't be charged in the case that involved their biological mother, who had a popular YouTube channel featuring kids, authorities said Monday. Read more.

Stanford expels student linked to $500,000 donation

Stanford University expelled a student who put false material in their college application and was linked to a $500,000 donation from the charity at the heart of the college admissions scam.

Bank of America will hike its minimum wage to $20

Bank of America is raising its minimum pay to $20 an hour for its more than 205,000 employees.

Barr: Redacted report release within next week

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday he expects to release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly report "within a week," but he does not plan to provide Congress with an unredacted version of the report, setting the stage for a showdown with congressional Democrats.

More POLITICS headlines:

Felicity Huffman pleads guilty

Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Monday, stemming from a payment of $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, according to federal prosecutors.

'Smallville' actress pleads guilty

Actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering relating to her alleged role in a sex trafficking case.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

