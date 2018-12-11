ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

Ex-frat president takes plea deal in sex assault case

A former Baylor fraternity president will serve no jail time after accepting a plea deal in a sexual assault case. Jacob Walter Anderson was indicted on rape charges, but the deal allowed him to plead no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint in exchange.

Read about it here.

Time Person of the Year

Time magazine has chosen "The Guardians," a group of journalists who have been targeted for their work, as Person of the Year.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Mississippi: A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Read more.

A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Read more. California: Two California nuns allegedly stole some $500,000 from a Catholic school, using the money for activities including gambling and vacations, according to church officials. Read more.

Two California nuns allegedly stole some $500,000 from a Catholic school, using the money for activities including gambling and vacations, according to church officials. Read more. Indiana: A 16-year-old Indiana high school football player confessed to fatally stabbing a pregnant schoolmate after she waited too long to tell him about the pregnancy to get an abortion, according to court papers. Read more.

A 16-year-old Indiana high school football player confessed to fatally stabbing a pregnant schoolmate after she waited too long to tell him about the pregnancy to get an abortion, according to court papers. Read more. Ohio: A synagogue and a Georgia pipeline were the targets of two Ohio residents arrested by federal authorities in separate investigations, officials said on Monday. Read more.

NASA discovers water on asteroid

Recently analyzed data from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has revealed water locked inside the clays that make up its scientific target, the asteroid Bennu.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

Kathie Lee Gifford leaving 'TODAY' show

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving NBC's "TODAY" show in April 2019.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.