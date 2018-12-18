ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Florida deputy won't be charged in crash

A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy will not face criminal charges after police said he admitted to running a stop sign, causing a crash that left a college student in a coma.

Around the country:

California: A man who went on a deadly shooting, carjacking and robbery rampage in California's Central Valley died Monday during a high-speed highway chase during which he intentionally tried to smash into other cars, authorities said. Read more.

Chicago: Two Chicago police officers were killed Monday after being struck by a metro train, authorities said. Read more.

Pittsburgh: Three gun control measures are scheduled to come before the Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday, less than two months after a man shot and killed 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. Read more.

New York: A 1974 New York state ban on nunchucks is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment, a federal court has ruled. Read more.

MIT invents method to shrink objects to nanoscale

This month, MIT researchers announced they invented a way to shrink objects to nanoscale -- smaller than what you can see with a microscope -- using a laser.

Elon Musk to unveil underground tunnel

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday that could move people faster than subways.

Trump Foundation agrees to shut down

President Trump's foundation, The Trump Foundation, has agreed to dissolve amid an ongoing lawsuit, NBC News reports.

Michael Flynn sentenced in Mueller probe

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn faces sentencing Tuesday morning in connection to Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion.

