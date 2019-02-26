ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Pharmaceutical executives testify before Senate
The Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing to examine Drug Pricing in America with testimony from executives at Pfizer, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson and other Pharmaceutical companies.
Around the country:
- Pennsylvania: A Pennsylvania mother and her daughter are in police custody, accused of killing five of their relatives, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Read more.
- Oregon: Amtrak says a train with almost 200 people on board is finally moving again after 36 hours stuck in snowy spot south of Eugene, Oregon. Read more.
- California: A woman died at Yosemite National Park in California on Sunday, after park officials say she was hit by falling rock and ice. Read more.
- New York: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, signed a "red flag" gun protection bill Monday morning in New York City. Read more.
Brain trauma rampant with domestic violence survivors
Researchers in Phoenix released a study showing traumatic brain injury is rampant among domestic violence survivors, particularly women living in homeless shelters.
Facebook to get tougher on anti-vaxers
Facebook will soon take action against misinformation about vaccines, according to a Facebook representative.
Michael Cohen to testify
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is expected to give a behind-the-scenes account of what he will claim is Trump’s lying, racism and cheating, and possibly even criminal conduct, when he testifies publicly before a House committee on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Jenna Bush Hager named new co-host of TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager will be Hoda Kotb's new co-host of NBC's TODAY show fourth hour beginning in April.
