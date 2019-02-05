ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

Elementary students sickened by marijuana gummies
14 elementary school students as young as 5 got sick Monday after eating gummy bears containing marijuana, Cleveland police said.
Amazon names Starbucks COO to board of directors
Amazon has added Starbucks chief operating officer and former Sam's Club CEO Rosalind Brewer to its board.
Trump to deliver State of the Union speech
President Donald Trump will deliver his 2019 State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m.
Feds subpoena Trump inaugural committee
Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday subpoenaed President Donald Trump's inaugural committee for documents related to donors, vendors and finances, according to a copy of the subpoena reviewed by CNN, a step that appears to escalate that office's ongoing investigation of the committee's activity.
