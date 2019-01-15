ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

Trump welcomes Clemson with fast food buffet

The scent of burgers, fries and victory wafted through the stately White House on Monday as President Donald Trump saluted college football's Clemson Tigers for winning the national championship.

Around the country:

Florida: Three children who were playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died after the lid closed and they were unable to get out, a sheriff in northern Florida said. Read more.

Thousands of people in fire devastated areas of California are under evacuation orders as a series of storms is expected to bring heavy rain, extreme winds and deep snow through the week.

A tanker hauling 40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate rolled over on the interstate near Flagstaff, Arizona, on Monday, leaving a river of the sweet liquid all over the road.

Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect kept her under bed

For nearly three months, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was forced to hide in a 2½-foot space beneath her kidnapper’s bed, going without food, water or a bathroom for hours, too terrified to flee from a man she knew had fatally shot both of her parents.

Los Angeles teachers continue strike

After 32,000 educators went on strike Monday, the United Teachers Los Angeles union said they want day two of the strike to "show such a massive presence that disrupts business as usual in downtown LA."

William Barr testifies before Senate

Senate confirmation hearings began Tuesday morning for President Trump's candidate for U.S. Attorney General.

Rep. King loses posts over racial remarks

Veteran Republican Rep. Steve King will be blocked from committee assignments for the next two years after lamenting that white supremacy and white nationalism have become offensive terms.

More POLITICS headlines:

Netflix is raising prices again

Netflix is raising its U.S. prices by 13 percent to 18 percent, its biggest increase since the company launched its streaming service 12 years ago.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

