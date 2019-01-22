ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Supreme Court allows trans military ban to go into effect

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump's transgender military ban to go into effect on Tuesday, dealing a blow to LGBT activists who call the ban cruel and irrational.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Miami: Video recorded in Downtown Miami on Monday showed a white man pulling a gun and shouting racial slurs at a group of black youths participating in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day protest. Read more.

Atlanta police are investigating the apparent sexual assault of woman that was livestreamed on Facebook. Read more. Phoenix: Two doctors who led care for a woman who gave birth after being sexually assaulted at an Arizona health care facility are no longer treating its patients, Hacienda HealthCare said Monday. Read more.

Two doctors who led care for a woman who gave birth after being sexually assaulted at an Arizona health care facility are no longer treating its patients, Hacienda HealthCare said Monday. Read more. Florida: A Florida police department says an officer ran over two people who were lying in a dark roadway to watch Sunday night's lunar eclipse. Read more.

Kentucky school closed Tuesday after viral confrontation

A Kentucky high school under scrutiny after students faced off with a Native American elder is closed Tuesday "to ensure the safety of students," according to Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.

Read about it here.

LA teacher strike enters 2nd week

So for the sixth school day in a row, about 30,000 educators are on strike Tuesday, demanding smaller class sizes, higher teacher salaries and more school nurses and counselors.

Read about it here.

Michigan man held in Russia denied bail

The lawyer for an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying said on Tuesday that his client was given a flash drive containing Russian "state secrets" before he was arrested, but did not know he had them and had not looked at them.

Read about it here.

Supreme Court will hear 2nd Amendment case

A newly solidified conservative majority on the Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to take up a Second Amendment case for the first time since 2010.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

Chris Brown detained after rape complaint

U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said Tuesday.

Read about it here.

Oscar nominations 2019

The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday morning.

See the full list here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

