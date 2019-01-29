ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

Israeli scientists say they'll have cure for cancer
A team of scientists in Israel claim they'll have a complete cure for cancer within a year.
Around the country:
- Houston: Five Houston police officers were injured Monday afternoon in a shootout while serving a search warrant, investigators said. Read more.
- Arizona: A Lyft rider in suburban Phoenix stabbed his pregnant driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle and driving nearly 150 miles before being arrested near the California line, authorities said Monday. Read more.
- Tennessee: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks. Read more.
- New York: The New York State Legislature passed a bill on Monday that will increase the statute of limitations for cases of child sexual abuse. Read more.
- North Carolina: A 3-year-old boy who spent days lost in the woods says a bear kept him company. Read more.
iPhone bug lets other people eavesdrop on you
A newly discovered bug in Apple's FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking-up the call.
Officials urge vaccinations amid measles outbreak
Public health officials scrambling to contain a measles outbreak in the U.S. Northwest warned people to vaccinate their children Monday and worried that it could take months to contain the highly contagious viral illness due to a lower-than-normal vaccination rate at the epicenter of the crisis.
Stephon Clark's family files lawsuit
The family of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed in his grandmother's backyard by Sacramento police last year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of Sacramento.
Roger Stone enters not guilty plea
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican campaign adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Poll: Biden, Harris top candidates among Democratic voters
- Michael Cohen's closed-door House Intel testimony set for Feb. 8
- Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
- Historians: Howard Schultz could re-elect Donald Trump
- Bipartisan duo unveils bill to aid public release of Mueller report
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- President Trump will be interviewed by Margaret Brennan for Super Bowl
- After backlash, BuzzFeed to pay out earned paid time off to laid off employees
- Michael Jackson's family calls documentary 'public lynching'
- 'Black Panther' is headed back to theaters and you can watch it for free
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.