ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

Israeli scientists say they'll have cure for cancer

A team of scientists in Israel claim they'll have a complete cure for cancer within a year.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Houston: Five Houston police officers were injured Monday afternoon in a shootout while serving a search warrant, investigators said. Read more.

Five Houston police officers were injured Monday afternoon in a shootout while serving a search warrant, investigators said. Read more. Arizona: A Lyft rider in suburban Phoenix stabbed his pregnant driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle and driving nearly 150 miles before being arrested near the California line, authorities said Monday. Read more.

A Lyft rider in suburban Phoenix stabbed his pregnant driver, killing the woman and her unborn child before stealing her vehicle and driving nearly 150 miles before being arrested near the California line, authorities said Monday. Read more. Tennessee: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks. Read more.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for at least two weeks. Read more. New York: The New York State Legislature passed a bill on Monday that will increase the statute of limitations for cases of child sexual abuse. Read more.

The New York State Legislature passed a bill on Monday that will increase the statute of limitations for cases of child sexual abuse. Read more. North Carolina: A 3-year-old boy who spent days lost in the woods says a bear kept him company. Read more.

iPhone bug lets other people eavesdrop on you

A newly discovered bug in Apple's FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking-up the call.

Read about it here.

Officials urge vaccinations amid measles outbreak

Public health officials scrambling to contain a measles outbreak in the U.S. Northwest warned people to vaccinate their children Monday and worried that it could take months to contain the highly contagious viral illness due to a lower-than-normal vaccination rate at the epicenter of the crisis.

Read about it here.

Stephon Clark's family files lawsuit

The family of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed in his grandmother's backyard by Sacramento police last year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved and the city of Sacramento.

Read about it here.

Roger Stone enters not guilty plea

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican campaign adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.