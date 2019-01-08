ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

Care center CEO resigns after patient gives birth

The CEO of an Arizona nursing facility has resigned after a woman who has been in a vegetative state for years gave birth last month.

Around the country:

Florida: A mother in Florida was arrested last month after police accused her of sabotaging a child's birthday party by smearing human feces on picnic tables and benches at a park pavilion. Read more.

New York meteorologist fired over racial slur

A television station in Rochester, New York, fired a meteorologist Sunday after he used a racial slur during a Friday evening broadcast.

Cyntoia Brown granted clemency

Cyntoia Denise Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old, has been granted clemency, the Tennessee governor's office said Monday.

Dozens of Native Americans missing in Montana

Across the Western US, Native American women are falling victim to violence in alarming numbers, officials say. In 2018 alone, more than two dozen Native Americans -- the majority of them women -- went missing in sparsely populated Montana, according to Sen. Jon Tester.

Networks to air Trump's prime-time address

The major television networks said that they will provide wall-to-wall coverage of President Donald Trump's prime time address on border security on Tuesday.

Voting rights restored for more than 1M Floridians

A new state law takes effect in Florida Tuesday that is expected to restore voting rights to more than a million people with felony convictions -- despite questions from state officials about its implementation.

