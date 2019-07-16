ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Charlottesville rally attacker gets 2nd life sentence

The man who plowed his car through a crowd of counterprotesters at a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville two years ago, leaving a woman dead, was sentenced to life in prison by a Virginia state judge Monday.

Around the country:

Ohio: An Ohio daycare owner was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail after accusations that she sexually abused young children. The sentence was part of a plea deal that victims' families have called disappointing and an injustice. Read more.

Ohio: An Ohio daycare owner was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail after accusations that she sexually abused young children. The sentence was part of a plea deal that victims' families have called disappointing and an injustice. Read more.

Baltimore: Two people were killed and a police officer was wounded in a Monday morning shooting at a methadone clinic in Baltimore, city Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Read more.

Louisiana: Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he is "confident that we're going to make an arrest" in the case of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a renowned activist who was found dead in the trunk of her car last week. Read more.

Florida: A Florida "doomsday prepper" couple is accused of physically and sexually abusing two victims on their farm for years, police said. Read more.

Hawaii: Hundreds of protesters have blocked a road leading up to a massive telescope atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain. The blockage comes as construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope was set to begin on the mountain. Read more.

No federal charges for officer in Eric Garner's death

The Justice Department is not bringing federal charges against a New York Police Department officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner, the New York man whose last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Historic opioid trial comes to a close in Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson sparred over who should take responsibility for the state's opioid crisis in explosive closing arguments on Monday that marked the end of a historic trial.

Congresswomen respond to Trump attacks

After the President of the United States spent the day openly encouraging a group of critical congresswomen of color to leave the country, the four Democratic lawmakers made clear Monday they're here to stay.

