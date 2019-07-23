ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Officers fired for suggesting AOC should be shot

Two police officers in Louisiana were fired Monday after one wrote a Facebook post suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot and the other liked it.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Iowa: A man whose dead body was found behind a freezer in an Iowa grocery store earlier this year has been identified as an employee who went missing 10 years ago. Read more.

A man whose dead body was found behind a freezer in an Iowa grocery store earlier this year has been identified as an employee who went missing 10 years ago. Read more. Tennessee: When US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers tried to take a Tennessee man into custody early Monday, the man's neighbors stepped up to stop them. Read more.

When US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers tried to take a Tennessee man into custody early Monday, the man's neighbors stepped up to stop them. Read more. New York: New York became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats Monday, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of American cities that already prohibit a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary. Read more.

New York became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats Monday, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of American cities that already prohibit a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary. Read more. Arizona: A wildfire inside the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, Arizona, grew to 1,800 acres in size prompting authorities to order mandatory evacuations in the surrounding area Monday. Read more.

A wildfire inside the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, Arizona, grew to 1,800 acres in size prompting authorities to order mandatory evacuations in the surrounding area Monday. Read more. Oregon: When Oregon students go back to school this year, they'll be able to take mental health days without risking an unexcused absence because of a new law that was proposed by a group of high schoolers. Read more.

USDA rule could affect 3.1M food stamp recipients

The Trump administration is proposing to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the food stamp program, a change that could affect about 3.1 million people.

Read about it here.

ICE ramps up DNA testing for migrant families

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun using DNA testing at seven locations along the southern border to identify individuals who pose as families, the agency said Monday.

Read about it here.

Google agrees to pay $13 million in privacy case

Google has agreed to pay a $13 million settlement that could resolve a class-action lawsuit over the company's collection of people's private information through its Street View project.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.