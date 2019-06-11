ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Alabama governor signs chemical castration bill

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill into law that requires someone convicted of a sex offense against a child under the age of 13 to begin chemical castration a month before being released from custody.

Around the country:

California: California is set to become the first state to extend health coverage to some undocumented young adults through its Medicaid program. Read more.

California is set to become the first state to extend health coverage to some undocumented young adults through its Medicaid program. Read more.

Connecticut: A restaurant in Connecticut was forced to close last month after authorities reportedly discovered fluids from a dead body upstairs dripping through the ceiling. Read more.

New York City: A helicopter crash Monday in Manhattan highlighted the hazards of letting helicopters fly over the densely populated area and renewed calls for more restrictions on those flights. Read more.

Oregon: A person was rescued Monday after falling into Oregon's Crater Lake -- a dormant volcano. Read more.

Maine: Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill on Monday authorizing two non-doctor categories of medical professionals to perform abortions. Read more.

Report: NRA paid thousands to board members

More than a dozen members of the National Rifle Association's board have received money from the gun rights organization in the last three years, payments tax experts say could cause conflicts of interest, The Washington Post reported Sunday.

Russia intercepts US, Swedish spy planes

Russia intercepted US and Swedish reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, the latest in a series of similar encounters occurring at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow.

'Frozen 2' trailer released

Disney just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to "Frozen."

