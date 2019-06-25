ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, June 25, 2019

US moves 249 migrant children from Texas facility
Nearly 250 migrant children who were held at a Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas, will be shifted into the Department of Health and Human Services' shelter system by Tuesday following reports of poor conditions at the facility.
Around the country:
- Nebraska: A man standing trial for first-degree murder used a piece of a razor blade to cut his own throat in a Nebraska courtroom Monday morning, according to news reports. Read more.
- Philadelphia: Ten Philadelphia police recruits resigned last week after their plot to cheat on an exam was revealed by another recruit, the police department said in a statement. Read more.
- Illinois: The governor of Illinois plans to make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana use. Read more.
- Hawaii: The NTSB is asking people to send them photos of a skydiving plane after it crashed in Hawaii, killing 11 people. Read more.
- Missouri: A Missouri judge issued an order Monday to keep a preliminary injunction in place allowing Planned Parenthood to continue performing abortions at its St. Louis clinic until 5 p.m. Friday. Read more.
737 Max pilot sues Boeing for career damage
An anonymous pilot is suing Boeing, alleging the company "demonstrated reckless indifference and conscious disregard for the flying public" in its development of the 737 Max.
Big Tech must be regulated now, Bill Gates says
Bill Gates says the US government must step up its regulation of big tech companies, whose influence in culture, business and all areas of life is becoming more pervasive.
Trump accuser details alleged sexual assault
A woman who recently accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s said Monday that Trump's boasts on the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" video about being able to grope women recalled her own alleged experience with the future president.
More POLITICS headlines:
- Senate bill: See how much Facebook, Google make from your data
- These women have accused Trump of sexual harassment
- House Dems dig deeper on political motivation for citizenship question
- Iran accuses US of lying about wanting to resume talks
- Mexico sends nearly 15,000 troops to the US border
Chicago police release bodycam footage of Smollett
Chicago police released body camera footage on Monday that showed Jussie Smollett with a white rope tied in a noose around his neck the night he reported he was attacked by two men.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Hollywood is having a bad summer. It's killing movie theater stocks
- Ann Sarnoff named first woman Warner Bros CEO
- 'Scream' reboot coming to VH1 for 3 nights only
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.