ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Jimmy Carter granted tenure at Emory

Former President Jimmy Carter has become a tenured faculty member of Emory University after teaching at the Atlanta-based private university for more than three decades, the Georgia school announced on Monday.

Around the country:

Dallas: The body of a transgender woman was found in Dallas over the weekend, in what police say is the second slaying of a transgender woman in the city this year. Read more.

A 40-year-old Honduran woman who was apprehended early Monday morning near the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, has died in Customs and Border Protection custody, the agency announced. Read more.

A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries. Read more.

A man was sentenced Monday to 19 years in prison for throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at Minnesota's Mall of America. Read more.

New York: New York would be the first state to ban the declawing of cats under legislation heading to a vote in the state Legislature. Read more.

POLITICS headlines:

'Jeopardy!' James' winning streak comes to an end

The game show's 32-time champion lost for the first time, falling short of records for total winnings and longest reign, but still making an argument that he's the best to ever play television's most popular game.

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

