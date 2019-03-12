ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among 40 charged

College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court. Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among at least 40 people charged in a large-scale college entrance exam cheating scheme, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Around the country:

Texas: A Texas mother of three died after someone allegedly threw a large rock from an overpass that crashed through her car's windshield while she was riding with her boyfriend and children Saturday night. Read more.

A man was arrested last week for allegedly choking the driver of a vehicle he was riding in because he wouldn't stop singing Christmas songs.

Authorities at the Port of New York and New Jersey have seized about 3,200 pounds of cocaine in what authorities are calling the largest cocaine seizure at the port in nearly 25 years, and the second largest of all time.

Emergency medical technician Alex McNabb has been let go by Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad months after racist comments surfaced on a podcast.

A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car's trunk.

Jury selection begins in Antwon Rose police shooting

Jury selection is scheduled Tuesday in the trial of Michael Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

CDC: At least 228 measles cases in US this year

At least 228 cases of measles have been reported since January 1 in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's 22 more cases than reported last week by the agency.

