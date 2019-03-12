ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among 40 charged
College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court. Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among at least 40 people charged in a large-scale college entrance exam cheating scheme, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.
Around the country:
- Texas: A Texas mother of three died after someone allegedly threw a large rock from an overpass that crashed through her car's windshield while she was riding with her boyfriend and children Saturday night. Read more.
- Pennsylvania: A man was arrested last week for allegedly choking the driver of a vehicle he was riding in because he wouldn't stop singing Christmas songs. Read more.
- New Jersey: Authorities at the Port of New York and New Jersey have seized about 3,200 pounds of cocaine in what authorities are calling the largest cocaine seizure at the port in nearly 25 years, and the second largest of all time. Read more.
- Virginia: Emergency medical technician Alex McNabb has been let go by Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad months after racist comments surfaced on a podcast. Read more.
- California: A man who said he drove cross-country to confront Google officials has been arrested in California with three baseball bats in his car's trunk. Read more.
Jury selection begins in Antwon Rose police shooting
Jury selection is scheduled Tuesday in the trial of Michael Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.
CDC: At least 228 measles cases in US this year
At least 228 cases of measles have been reported since January 1 in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's 22 more cases than reported last week by the agency.
POLITICS headlines:
- House Democrats take aim at Trump's 2020 budget request
- NYT: New York AG subpoenas 2 banks linked to Trump projects
- Facebook took down, and then restored, Elizabeth Warren's ad calling for Facebook's breakup
- FEC fines Jeb Bush super PAC over 2016 foreign interference
- Lindsey Graham meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
- Senate panel approves Trump's nominee to lead ICE
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Tucker Carlson defiant against outrage over audio clips
- Kim Kardashian West to cover released prisoner's rent for five years
- Watch the brand new trailer for Disney's Aladdin
- Beyoncé, Jay Z to be honored by GLAAD
- New York magazine lays off staffers
