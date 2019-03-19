ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Woman shot herself while handcuffed, police say

Police in Virginia say a 19-year-old woman fatally shot herself through the mouth while her hands were cuffed behind her back during a traffic stop last year. Medical examiners confirmed Thursday that Sarah Wilson committed suicide on July 25, 2018, but family and friends continue to doubt the official story.

Around the country:

Historic floods that left four dead have forced 74 Nebraska cities to issue emergency declarations. Read more. Iowa: Iowa police say a 2-year-old boy died after a man sat on the child for allegedly taking his cellphone. Read more.

Iowa police say a 2-year-old boy died after a man sat on the child for allegedly taking his cellphone. Read more. Ohio: Fish in an Ohio river that became synonymous with pollution when it caught fire in 1969 are now safe to eat, federal environmental regulators say. Read more.

Fish in an Ohio river that became synonymous with pollution when it caught fire in 1969 are now safe to eat, federal environmental regulators say. Read more. Texas: The fierce fire sending towering black clouds into the air near suburban Houston intensified overnight because of a temporary dip in water pressure, according to the owners of the chemical plant where the blaze is burning. Read more.

Trial begins for former officer who shot Antwon Rose

A former East Pittsburgh police officer charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II will begin his trial on Tuesday.

USC suspends registration over admissions scam

University of Southern California students who might be linked to the college admissions cheating scandal won't be able to register for classes as the school investigates.

ISIS fighters linked to January attack detained

US-backed forces in Syria have captured a handful of ISIS fighters linked to the January suicide attack in Manbij, Syria, that killed four Americans, according to a US defense official.

Trump set to meet outspoken Brazilian president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will sit for formal bilateral talks with Trump on Tuesday, followed by a joint news conference, that will illustrate what White House officials hope is a budding partnership between the Western hemisphere's two largest economies.

'Toy Story 4' trailer released

The first full trailer for "Toy Story 4" was released on Tuesday.

