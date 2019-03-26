ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, March 26, 2019

All charges against Jussie Smollett dropped

Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said Tuesday that charges alleging he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped.

Arkansas: Police in central Arkansas say a 6-year-old child used a disconnected cellphone to call 911 and falsely report that several people had been shot at an elementary school.

Washington DC: The owner of a Washington, D.C, barbershop is accused of posing as a Howard University student and preying on incapacitated teenagers.

Montana: A genealogy database used to match a family's DNA with evidence found at a 1973 crime scene has led investigators to identify the long-dead suspect in the strangulation killing of a young married couple.

Chicago: Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera, police announced Monday.

Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike

Michael Avenatti, the pugnacious attorney best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was arrested Monday on charges that included trying to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Yale student's family paid $1.2M to get them in

Yale University has rescinded the admission of a student who was admitted as part of the ongoing college admissions scandal, the first instance of a school doing so since the scheme became public two weeks ago.

Purdue Pharma to settle historic opioid lawsuit

Purdue Pharma has agreed to pay $270 million to settle a historic lawsuit brought by the Oklahoma attorney general, who accused the OxyContin maker of aggressively marketing the opioid painkiller and fueling a drug epidemic that left thousands dead in the state, sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

House set to hold override vote on Trump's first veto

The House will vote Tuesday on whether to override the President's first veto in a largely symbolic effort that reflects the new era of divided government under President Donald Trump.

