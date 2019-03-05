ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Alabama officials respond to racist video

Officials in Hoover, Alabama have responded to a video that circulated on social media over the weekend showing several high school students using racial slurs and advocating concentration camps for black people.

Around the country:

California: A Southern California man was charged Sunday in connection to a May 2018 package explosion at a beauty spa that resulted in the death of his ex-girlfriend and injuries of two others. Read more.

Report: Coal ash contaminating groundwater

Waste ash from hundreds of coal-fired power plants has contaminated groundwater in 39 states with toxic substances like arsenic, lithium and mercury, according to a report by two environmental groups that was based on data the plants reported to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

National Security Agency halts surveillance program

The National Security Agency has stopped using a surveillance program in recent months that relied on bulk data collected from US domestic phone records, according to a Republican congressional official.

Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 run

Hillary Clinton said Monday that she is not running for president in 2020 but will continue to speak out about politics, saying, "I'm not going anywhere."

Luke Perry dies at age 52 after 'massive' stroke

Luke Perry, who played the beloved Dylan McKay on the hit coming-of-age series "Beverly Hills 90210," has died.

