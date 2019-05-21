ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Alabama refuses to air 'Arthur' episode
Alabama Public Television decided not to air PBS' recent "Arthur" episode that featured a same-sex marriage, according to NBC News.
Around the country:
- Louisiana: A Louisiana bill that will restrict abortion throughout the state could soon be signed into law. Read more.
- New Jersey: A New Jersey town's police department is under fire after video was released that appears to show officers choking a 19-year-old and punching him the face multiple times during a violent arrest. Read more.
- Texas: A 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died in government custody Monday morning, Customs and Border Protection said. Read more.
- Chicago: Lori Lightfoot was sworn in Monday as Chicago's first black woman mayor. Read more.
- Houston: A man who broke into a Houston home early Sunday morning died after being shot multiple times by the family's father and inflicting stab wounds upon himself, police said. Read more.
Dressbarn going out of business
The retail industry suffered another blow Monday after Dressbarn's parent company announced it was shutting down the clothing chain's operations.
Docs: Border patrol agent calls migrants 'subhuman'
A Border Patrol agent who was accused of intentionally knocking down a Guatemalan migrant with his government-issued vehicle in 2017 sent a text message to a colleague calling migrants "mindless murdering savages," according to court documents.
Judge blocks Kraft-related video from trial
In yet another blow to prosecutors, the judge presiding over the case against operators of the Florida day spa at the center of a prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ruled that surveillance video could also not be used in that trial.
POLITICS headlines:
- Trump attorneys appeal accounting firm ruling
- Mississippi abortion law heads to federal court
- Former White House counsel Don McGahn skips House hearing
- Supreme Court maintains ban on corporate money for candidates
- McConnell bill would raise tobacco purchase age to 21
- US intercepts Russian bombers, fighter jets off Alaska coast
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- 'Downton Abbey' movie trailer gets royal treatment
- Whitney Houston will have new music, hologram tour
- Melvin Edmonds, After 7 singer, dead at 65
- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain collapses
- 'Jeopardy!' champion wins his 23rd game, continuing his streak
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.