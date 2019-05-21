ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Alabama refuses to air 'Arthur' episode

Alabama Public Television decided not to air PBS' recent "Arthur" episode that featured a same-sex marriage, according to NBC News.

Around the country:

Lori Lightfoot was sworn in Monday as Chicago's first black woman mayor. Read more. Houston: A man who broke into a Houston home early Sunday morning died after being shot multiple times by the family's father and inflicting stab wounds upon himself, police said. Read more.

Dressbarn going out of business

The retail industry suffered another blow Monday after Dressbarn's parent company announced it was shutting down the clothing chain's operations.

Docs: Border patrol agent calls migrants 'subhuman'

A Border Patrol agent who was accused of intentionally knocking down a Guatemalan migrant with his government-issued vehicle in 2017 sent a text message to a colleague calling migrants "mindless murdering savages," according to court documents.

Judge blocks Kraft-related video from trial

In yet another blow to prosecutors, the judge presiding over the case against operators of the Florida day spa at the center of a prostitution sting that ensnared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ruled that surveillance video could also not be used in that trial.

