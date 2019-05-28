ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Tornadoes rip through Ohio

Western Ohio is cleaning up Tuesday after severe storms and tornadoes left swaths of devastation overnight, killing at least one person and injuring dozens as parts of the country brace for other severe weather threats, including flooding and deadly heat.

Around the country:

A Louisiana woman was arrested in Florida last week for allegedly beating her wife with a bedpost after the spouse accidentally put marijuana in a washing machine. Read more. New Mexico: A group that raised millions of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign says it has broken ground on a project to build its own stretch of border wall on private property. Read more.

Army Twitter campaign draws painful replies

"How has serving impacted you?" the US Army asked on its Twitter account days before Memorial Day. What came next was unexpected and heartbreaking. The tweet prompted a slew of gut-wrenching replies from veterans and their family members, including accounts of living with post-traumatic stress disorder and stories of suicide.

Everest death toll rises to 11 amid overcrowding

Another mountaineer has died after summiting Mount Everest, bringing the death toll for the 2019 climbing season to 11 people.

Historic opioid epidemic trial kicks off

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Tuesday will kick off a historic trial that will be the first major test in the nation of whether a state can make a pharmaceutical company pay for the opioid epidemic. The trial is expected to lay a road map for other states and municipalities in holding drugmakers accountable.

