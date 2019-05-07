ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Parent in college scam to plead guilty

A parent who paid $400,000 to get his child into Georgetown under the guise that he was a recruit for the university tennis team is expected to appear in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to plead guilty, court records show.

Around the country:

Kentucky: A Louisville man is charged with murder in the death of his 1-month-old son who he hit in the head out of anger after losing a video game, according to police. Read more.

Georgia: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed a bill that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected -- a law that the American Civil Liberties Union says it will challenge in court. Read more.

Denver: Denver will vote Tuesday to sort out two ballot questions, including Initiated Ordinance 301, or the Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Initiative. Read more.

Florida: A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants after being pulled over with a man in a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to police. Read more.

Mississippi: Less than 24 hours after police say a Mississippi man gunned down a uniformed officer in police station parking lot, the now-arrested suspect was marched on Monday night back into the same Biloxi police station. Read more.

Dow falls 400 points as Wall Street gets tariff whiplash

US stock market losses accelerated on Tuesday, as financial markets grapple with the risk of an all-out trade war.

Trump startles US businesses with fresh tariff hike

President Donald Trump's decision to escalate tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods on Friday is angering American businesses that say they were taken by surprise.

