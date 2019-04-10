ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Scientists unveil first-ever photo of black hole
Scientists on Wednesday revealed the first image ever made of a black hole, depicting its hot, shadowy edges where light bends around itself in a cosmic funhouse effect.
Around the country:
- Virginia: An 80-year-old man has been charged in the cold-case murders of two 19-year-old women who were killed while vacationing in Virginia Beach in 1973, officials said. Read more.
- Illinois: Illinois' Medicaid program will soon ensure coverage of gender-affirming surgeries for transgender adults who meet certain diagnostic criteria, the state's Department of Healthcare and Family Services said in a release. Read more.
- North Carolina: Charges have been dropped against a North Carolina man accused of leaving his pet fish behind without food when he was evicted. Read more.
State Dept. warns of kidnapping risk in 35 nations
The US State Department has updated its travel advisories for 35 countries with a new indicator to highlight the risk of kidnapping and hostage taking.
Loughlin, 15 others hit with more charges in college scam
Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face an additional charge of money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal.
Most popular baby names of 2019
Names.org released their annual list of the most popular baby names of the year.
POLITICS headlines:
- Barr says he believes spying occurred on Trump campaign
- Trump repeats claim he won't release his taxes while under audit
- Remington asks SCOTUS to take on Sandy Hook lawsuit
- House Democrats unveil resolution condemning white supremacy
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- There's a 'Grease' prequel in the works
- Oprah donates $2 million to Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts
- Man wins more than $110K, destroys single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!'
- Billie Eilish first artist born in 2000s to have No. 1 album
- Seymour Cassel, Oscar-nominated actor, dead at 84
