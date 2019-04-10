ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Scientists unveil first-ever photo of black hole

Scientists on Wednesday revealed the first image ever made of a black hole, depicting its hot, shadowy edges where light bends around itself in a cosmic funhouse effect.

Around the country:

Virginia: An 80-year-old man has been charged in the cold-case murders of two 19-year-old women who were killed while vacationing in Virginia Beach in 1973, officials said. Read more.

State Dept. warns of kidnapping risk in 35 nations

The US State Department has updated its travel advisories for 35 countries with a new indicator to highlight the risk of kidnapping and hostage taking.

Loughlin, 15 others hit with more charges in college scam

Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face an additional charge of money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal.

Most popular baby names of 2019

Names.org released their annual list of the most popular baby names of the year.

