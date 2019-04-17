ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 17, 2019

FBI searches for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine

Denver Public Schools and almost 20 other local school districts are closed Wednesday as authorities search for a Florida high school senior they describe as armed and "infatuated" with the Columbine massacre -- just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Oregon: A white supremacist who used his car to run over and kill a black teenager in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Read more.

Fake reviews boost popular products on Amazon

A new investigation by a British consumer education group, called Which?, found a lot of tech categories on Amazon are flooded with products from virtually unknown brands, all boosted by product reviews that appear to be fake.

Carl's Jr. testing out CBD burger

Carl's Jr. is testing out a cannabis burger to stay at the forefront of the CBD trend.

