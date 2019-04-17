ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 17, 2019

FBI searches for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine
Denver Public Schools and almost 20 other local school districts are closed Wednesday as authorities search for a Florida high school senior they describe as armed and "infatuated" with the Columbine massacre -- just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack.
Around the country:
- Oregon: A white supremacist who used his car to run over and kill a black teenager in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Read more.
- Texas: A Tennessee car salesman wanted for allegedly kidnapping a paralyzed customer, robbing him and forcing him to smoke crack was arrested in Texas over the weekend. Read more.
- Ohio: Police say an unruly customer at a restaurant in Ohio pulled an iguana from under his shirt, swung it around and threw it at the manager. Read more.
- Alabama: A man who accidentally shot himself while changing his daughter's diaper in a vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, has died, police said. Read more.
- Florida: Nearly eight years after shutting its doors following a bone-chilling 111-year legacy of abuse, investigators have discovered 27 possible graves. Read more.
Fake reviews boost popular products on Amazon
A new investigation by a British consumer education group, called Which?, found a lot of tech categories on Amazon are flooded with products from virtually unknown brands, all boosted by product reviews that appear to be fake.
Carl's Jr. testing out CBD burger
Carl's Jr. is testing out a cannabis burger to stay at the forefront of the CBD trend.
