ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Police: Men put on bulletproof vest, shot each other

Two men were arrested Sunday after reportedly putting on a bulletproof vest and shooting each other during a night of drinking, and then coming up with an elaborate cover story.

Around the country:

Tennessee: A fire burned down the main office of a social justice center in Tennessee, and officials found a symbol associated with the white power movement painted in the parking lot, the organization said. Read more.

3 sentenced to jail in Penn State hazing death

Four former Penn State University fraternity brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of a pledge during a hazing ritual, with three receiving jail time, according to a source familiar with the case.

Pipe bomb suspect writes to judge

Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of sending 16 mail bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN offices, wrote a letter by hand to the judge overseeing his case, saying he never intended for the devices to detonate.

Scientists find 'fossil graveyard'

An international team of scientists has discovered a fossil graveyard containing what it describes as "extraordinary evidence" that an asteroid that hit the Earth 65 million years ago was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.

House panel authorizes subpoena for Mueller report

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a subpoena to obtain the full confidential report from special counsel Robert Mueller, sending a warning to Attorney General William Barr not to redact Mueller's report and setting the stage for a clash between Congress and the Trump administration.

More POLITICS headlines:

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder, the man police think fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday has been arrested, Los Angeles police announced on Twitter.

Trailer released for 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix

Fans are getting their first look at the new "Joker" movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

