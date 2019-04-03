ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Police: Men put on bulletproof vest, shot each other
Two men were arrested Sunday after reportedly putting on a bulletproof vest and shooting each other during a night of drinking, and then coming up with an elaborate cover story.
Around the country:
- Tennessee: A fire burned down the main office of a social justice center in Tennessee, and officials found a symbol associated with the white power movement painted in the parking lot, the organization said. Read more.
- Georgia: A four-day manhunt for the driver who mowed down a 9-year-old girl playing in her front yard is over after the suspect turned himself in. Read more.
- California: A women's hospital in California used hidden cameras to secretly record approximately 1,800 patients without their consent, according to a lawsuit. Read more.
- Chicago: Chicago elected Lori Lightfoot as its first black female mayor in a historic victory applauded beyond the nation's third-most populous city. Read more.
- Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh City Council voted Tuesday to restrict assault weapons months after 11 people were shot and killed with an assault rifle and other guns at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue. Read more.
3 sentenced to jail in Penn State hazing death
Four former Penn State University fraternity brothers have been sentenced in connection with the death of a pledge during a hazing ritual, with three receiving jail time, according to a source familiar with the case.
Pipe bomb suspect writes to judge
Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of sending 16 mail bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN offices, wrote a letter by hand to the judge overseeing his case, saying he never intended for the devices to detonate.
Scientists find 'fossil graveyard'
An international team of scientists has discovered a fossil graveyard containing what it describes as "extraordinary evidence" that an asteroid that hit the Earth 65 million years ago was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs.
House panel authorizes subpoena for Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a subpoena to obtain the full confidential report from special counsel Robert Mueller, sending a warning to Attorney General William Barr not to redact Mueller's report and setting the stage for a clash between Congress and the Trump administration.
More POLITICS headlines:
- House panel votes for security clearance subpoenas
- Trump: Congress must act to keep southern border open
- Trump tells House GOP to be more 'paranoid' about vote counts
- McConnell, Republicans call Trump over health care
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nipsey Hussle
Eric Holder, the man police think fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday has been arrested, Los Angeles police announced on Twitter.
Trailer released for 'Joker' starring Joaquin Phoenix
Fans are getting their first look at the new "Joker" movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.
More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court Wednesday
- 'Avengers: Endgame' pre-sale wreaks havoc online
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are officially on Instagram
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.