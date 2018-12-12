ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

Porch pirate sting
The explosion in online shopping has led to porch pirates and stoop surfers swiping holiday packages from unsuspecting residents. The cops in one New Jersey city are trying to catch the thieves with some trickery of their own.
Around the country:
- Alabama: A mother says her 9-year-old daughter took her own life last week after facing racial bullying at her elementary school. Read more.
- Florida: A man used a cast on his arm to save his elderly neighbor from a house fire Monday night. Read more.
- West Virginia: Authorities are racing to rescue three people trapped in an inactive West Virginia mine, state and mine company officials said. Read more.
- Texas: Firefighters rescued more than 100 snakes from burning house, proving that no victim is too scary, or too scaly, to rescue. Read more.
2 earthquakes shake Southeastern US
Two earthquakes struck Wednesday morning in eastern Tennessee, rattling people awake across several Southeastern states.
Michael Cohen sentencing
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday morning for crimes including making illegal hush-money payments.
POLITICS headlines:
- Pelosi questions Trump's manhood, compares him to skunk after border wall meeting
- Judge orders Stormy Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 to Trump attorneys
- Trump watches as his former 'fixer' awaits sentencing
- Michael Flynn asks federal judge to spare him from prison time in response to government sentencing
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- 'Jurassic Park,' 'Brokeback Mountain' added to National Film Registry
- SAG Awards 2019: See if your faves got nominated
- Marilyn Monroe memorabilia auction fetches more than $1.6M
- 'Sesame Street' Muppet becomes first to experience homelessness
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.